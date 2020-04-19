Deepika Padukone is always a sight to behold when dressed up and this PHOTO is proof

Deepika Padukone's photos always garner quite a bit of attention and we can never deny just how pretty she looks. Have a look at one of the throwback photos right here.

has managed to undergo quite an evolution as far as her sense of style and fashion is concerned and when we see her dressed up and heading out, or simply sharing photos on her social media, we can never get enough of her. Time and again, her red carpet appearances have managed to grab our attention because they seem to be so edgy, but this throwback photo of the actress seems to be every bit subtle and stunning.

We came across this photo of Deepika in our archives and we think she is super stunning and equally photogenic. One look at her social media and we can just about get a hint at how she has always balanced things out, never overdoing anything, even those outfits that seem to be rather unconventional otherwise. This outfit has the actress dressed in a pink cardigan and it looks like from those times when she was promoting her last release, Chhapaak.

Have a look at Deepika Padukone's photo here:

>

Deepika has multiple films lined up ahead for the time to come but with the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, everything has come to a halt. Before the lockdown was imposed, Deepika had just kickstarted shooting for Shakun Batra directorial co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress will also be seen in the official adaptation of The Intern.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×