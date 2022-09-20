Deepika Padukone amps up her airport look in beige coat and baggy pants as she gets clicked; PICS

Deepika Padukone does not need any introduction. The actress is currently considered one of the most bankable celebs in Bollywood. The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film, Om Shanti Om and her performance as Shantipriya in the same was praised by many. Apart from her performances, she is also known for her fashion choices. Be it glamorous red carpet looks, casual candid appearances, or swanky airport looks, her sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. And today too, the Bajirao Mastani actress was snapped as she arrived at the airport in style.

The sizzling pictures flooding the Internet ever since, show Deepika arriving at the airport. The pictures feature the Piku actress donning a beige coat and wore a white top with it, which was tucked inside a pair of blue baggy denim jeans that came. Deepika completed her attire with a pair of chocolatey brown pointed-toe heels. She accessorised her look with a Louis Vuitton handbag to ace the uber-chic airport look. Flashing her million-dollar smile for the camera, the actress set the shutterbugs in frenzy.