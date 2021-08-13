Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant applaud Shakun Batra's speech as they wrap up his film; WATCH

Actress , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday have a reason to rejoice on the weekend as they have wrapped up Shakun Batra's directorial. The yet-untitled film was being shot in Mumbai over the past few weeks and Deepika was snapped on location several times. As the shoot wrapped, Shakun gave a speech to celebrate with all. Now, photos and videos from the set are going viral on social media featuring Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya.

A video shared by a fan club of Deepika Padukone features Shakun giving a speech before cutting a cake at the wrap of his film. Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya can be seen cheering him on at the end of his speech. The rest of the crew is also seen rooting for the director and Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant. Shakun is seen telling his crew and cast, "I still have some work left to do, but hopefully, we have a film." Post this, Deepika is seen smiling, Siddhant is seen cheering for the director and Ananya is seen in a mask.

Take a look:

A while back, when the details of the film emerged, Deepika had spoken to Hindustan Times about it. She had praised Shakun and revealed she was excited about it. Deepika had said, "It's fantastic to work with someone like Shakun who is just so brilliant. The whole process of the way he directs and the way he gets things out of you as an actor is something that helps us actors really thrive & that's what we look forward to. So honestly, I really couldn't have asked for more."

Reportedly, Deepika will be seen essaying the role of a fitness instructor in the film that happens to be a complicated relationship drama. Dhairya Karwa, who was seen in URI: The Surgical Strike, is also a part of the film with Ananya, Deepika and Siddhant. The film is yet to get a title and is backed by Dharma Productions.

