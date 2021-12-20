Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi announce Gehraiyaan; OTT release on 25 January

Almost a year after they began shooting, Shakun Batra along with his cast of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi announced the much awaited film's title. On Monday, the makers also revealed the release date. Titled Gehraiyaan, the film's first teaser was shared today.

Sharing the much awaited announcement, Deepika wrote, "A piece of my heart." Producer Karan Johar wrote, "It's time to dive deep and find out what's beneath just the surface. #GehraiyaanOnPrime world premiere on Jan 25."

Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya began shooting for Shakun's film in October 2020. A large portion of the film was being shot on the outskirts of Mumbai and the actors were often snapped commuting to and fro via the Mumbai-Alibaug ferry. The trio also shared several snapshots on social media.

The latest one was shared on Sunday as the cast dropped some black and white images. Deepika wrote, "Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you."

