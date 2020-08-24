  1. Home
Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi to head to Goa next month for Shakun Batra’s film?

Makers of Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & M C Sher have ditched Sri Lanka and might head to Goa for the first schedule of the film.
Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were to kick-start the first schedule of Shakun Batra’s untitled film in Sri Lanka, however, due to the pandemic, the shooting was stalled. Now latest round of reports suggests that instead of Sri Lanka, the cast and crew of the film will head of Goa to kick-start the shooting of the film. That’s right! Although the travel restrictions have been eased in phases over the past few weeks, the director was contemplating to fly to the island country in November,  however, reports suggest that the director has decided to ditch Sri Lanka and instead, head to Goa to kick-start the shoot of the film.

As per reports in Mid-Day, the makers of the untitled film are planning to shoot the first leg of the film in Goa over a 25-day schedule. Also, reports suggest that the lead cast-Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya will fly down to Goa in the second week of September to kick off the shooting. Also, the unit has already started the pre-production work and will ensure that safety guidelines are followed while shooting in Goa.

Also, amid the lockdown, Deepika Padukone was prepping for the film, and for the same, she has been dedicating some time of her quarantine day daily to read at least a few pages of her Shakun Batra film script because she wants to stay in touch with her character. Besides, Deepika Padukone will also be seen sharing screen space with hubby Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83, and due to the pandemic, the film’s release has been pushed.

