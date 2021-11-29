Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi’s next with Shakun Batra to get a title soon; Reports

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen together in the next film which is yet to be given a title. It is helmed by Shakun Batra and for a long time, it has not been given any name. Well, fans are excited to see these actors together but they also want to know the name. However, the reports are coming in that now the director will be announcing the name of the film very soon. If the reports are to be believed then it will be announced within a week.

The Times of India report also claims that Deepika had completed the shoot and soon the makers will be revealing the name of the film. To note, it is going to be the next release of the actress which is why it is one of the most anticipated projects of Bollywood. These days the lead actress had been spotted many times at the dubbing studio. She was seen mostly covering her face from the media. Today, she was spotted at the airport.

Well, Deepika is gearing up for her next release 83 co-starring Ranveer Singh. The teaser is already out and the film will be releasing on December 24, 2021. The sports drama is helmed by Kabir Khan and is based on India’s historic win of the World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev.

Apart from these, she also has Nag Ashwin’s untitled next with Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Fighter' and Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’ lined up in her kitty.

