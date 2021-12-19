Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi share BTS pics as they hint at a special announcement

Ever since the shooting of the film starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday was announced fans were quite excited to see this trio on the silver screen. All the three stars used to share several pictures from the sets and tease the audiences. The three actors had recently wrapped up the film and took to their social media handle to announce how much are they going to miss being on the set. Today again all the three actors took to their social media to hint at a special announcement.

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday posted several black and white pictures from the sets of this Shakun Batra film. In one of the pictures, we can see Deepika and Siddhant sitting on the beach. The other picture has Ananya and DP sitting in a room. In one picture we can see Deepika hugging Siddhant and so on. We have to admit that these pictures will surely get you all excited. Sharing these pics DP wrote, “Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you…Stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow!” Siddhant wrote, “Beh ke door kanhi kinare pe miley, Bikharey sipiyon se hum dono…Na usne kuch kaha, Na maine kuch kaha, Bas baithe rahe, Aankhon mein moti bhare - hum dono..Stay tuned! An announcement for a film very special film to me is out tomorrow.” Ananya wrote, “the experience of this film, the people, all the feelings, every moment - has been nothing short of magic grateful to be part of it We have a super special announcement TOMORROW - stay tuned.”

We know that it must be difficult for you to wait till tomorrow. But, all you can do now is stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

