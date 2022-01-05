Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gehraiyaan POSTPONED, to release on Feb 11; See POSTERS

Actress Deepika Padukone is all set to be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Shakun Batra's film Gehraiyaan. And, now on her birthday, Deepika has treated fans with a glimpse of her character Alisha from the film in new posters. Not just this, Deepika also shared posters featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi along with the new release date of the film. The complex relationship drama was supposed to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022. However, Gehraiyaan will now release on February 11, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram handle, birthday girl Deepika shared the posters featuring her, Siddhant and Ananya as Alisha, Zen and Tia. With it, she wrote, "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!#GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!" Adding to the curiosity and intrigue around the movie, the posters tease the audience with what one can expect with this relationship drama. In one of the posters, Deepika and Siddhant could be seen embracing each other and in another, Ananya's character Tia could be seen chatting with Zen.

Take a look:

A while back, the teaser of the film was released and it featured Siddhant, Ananya and Deepika in an intriguing relationship drama. The film was earlier supposed to be released in theatres. However, amid the current situation with COVID 19 pandemic, the makers opted for a direct to OTT release.

The film also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles apart from Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya in the lead. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie to now have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

