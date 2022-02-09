Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant & Dhairya turn heads in their hottest avatars at Gehraiyaan premiere

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa are on cloud nine as their much-anticipated film Gehraiyaan is all set to release on February 11. Keeping their glam quotient high, the star cast and makers have arrived for its premiere on February 09. The paparazzi clicked them as they made heads turn with their hot fashion choices. Making their fans lucky, Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya posed for the paparazzi and also all smiled for the shutterbugs.

For the premiere night, Deepika donned a color block outfit and owned it in every way possible. She wore a black leather top with a green skirt. She completed her look with a leather jacket and black heels. Ananya wore a black and white skirt with a black bralette top. Siddhant and Dhairya were in their best attires for the night. Director Shakun Batra too joined them for the pictures and posed with the gang. All of them were looking their best for the big day.

Take a look at the pictures:

Earlier today, the movie’s another song Beqaaboo got released and received lots of praise from the audience. The song stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Shakun Batra’s next Gehraiyaan will release on 11 February this year on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie marks the first collaboration of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa together. Ever since its teaser was released, the movie has garnered lots of praise from fans and well-wishers. The movie’s first song, Doobey has also received appreciation from fans.

