Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant go ‘Beqaaboo’ with excitement as they head for Gehraiyaan premiere

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi have all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, their much anticipated movie Gehraiyaan is all set to release this week. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie deals with a web of complex human relationships and has been one of the most talked about releases of the year. And while the team has been leaving no stone unturned to promote Gehraiyaan, Deepika , Ananya and Siddhant are now gearing up for the premiere of the Shakun Batra directorial.

Interestingly, Deepika took to social media and shared a video of herself with Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya Karwa. In the video, the lead cast of Gehraiyaan was seen travelling in a car and were vibing on their recently released song Beqaaboo. The video had Deepika slaying it in her black and neon green outfit while Ananya made a statement in her monochromatic outfit. The lead cast was evidently excited about the premiere of Gehraiyaan and they couldn’t contain their excitement as well. Deepika had captioned the image as, “That’s how we roll”.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post here:

To note, Gehraiyaan will mark Deepika’s first collaboration with Ananya, Siddhant, Dhairya and Shakun. Talking about her character Alisha in the film, Deepika said that she understands why her character feels stuck in life in the film. “Well, I think that the line is also a metaphor for what she is feeling in her life. As much as it is about what she is feeling physically, it also shows how stuck she is feeling in her mind, just based on where she is in her life at that point. I understand that,” she said.\

