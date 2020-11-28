Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant keep it simple yet stylish as they get papped post shooting; PICS

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were recently spotted in the city post wrapping up a film’s shoot. The trio was at their casual best. Check out the pictures below:

Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film starring is one of the most highly anticipated films. Besides the stunning actress, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. And, the shooting of the film is going on in full swing in Mumbai. Therefore, its lead actors are often spotted by the shutterbugs in the city. A few days ago, the Padmaavat star was snapped heading back to home post wrapping up the shoot with the Gully Boy actor. And, now recently Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant were clicked by the paparazzi post returning from Alibag after the shoot.

As usual, the trio was at their casual best. the Piku star was seen in a stylish black top with blue denim shorts with a black shrug over it. She exuded the charm in her casual outfit and looked on point. To amp up her look, she opted for a minimal make up and tied her hair in a ponytail. The Student of the Year 2 star on the other hand, looked chic in a yellow top and black shorts. With her hair let open, Ananya looked elegant in her casual wear.

The handsome hunk Siddhant too looked uber cool in his casual outfit. All three of them also sported masks amid COVIS 19 Pandemic.

Check out the pictures below:

On a related note, it goes without saying that Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant have become good friends in no time. The trio is often spotted partying together. Meanwhile, Shakun Batra’s directoial, marks Deepika’s first outing with the actor and the Khaali Peeli star.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

