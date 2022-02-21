Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant & others celebrate Gehraiyaan’s success; See PIC

The star cast and makers of Gehraiyaan are currently basking in the success of the movie. Fans liked the performances of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in Shakun Batra’s directorial. On February 20, they got together to celebrate the huge success of the film. To note, the film was released on February 10 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The songs of the film also garnered lots of appreciation from the audience and well-wishers.

Producer Karan Johar shared an inside photo from the success party. In the photo, Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant, Dhairya and Shakun Batra were seen posing together and smiling for the photo. They all looked glamorous and stunning in the picture. Deepika was wearing an all-white assemble and Ananya Panday opted for a pink co-ord set. Siddhant and Dhairya were also in their best attires. The photo was also reshared by Ananya and Siddhant on the story sections of their Instagram handles.

See Karan Johar’s Instagram story:

Earlier, Ranveer Singh too had praised Deepika Padukone’s performance after watching Gehraiyaan. During an Instagram live session, he said, “I saw Gehraiyaan and Oh My God! What my wife has done! What a performance! As an actor when you see another actor giving so much, it feels like wow. The amount she’s given and her soul into it. I have worked with Shakun before and with Deepika too. I used to tell her that she is Shakun’s type of actor and they should collaborate as their synergy will create something special. So, when the opportunity came, I encouraged her to go for it. And, what they have created together. It’s one hell of a performance. I was blown and will be proud of it for the rest of my life. She lived this character and every moment and you can tell that too. Her character Alisha was really difficult to go in. Unarguably, one of her most nuanced performances.”

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone raises temperature in white corset top, as she arrives for Gehraiyaan’s success bash; PIC