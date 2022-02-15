Deepika Padukone, Ananya, Siddhant & Dhairya look insanely hot in latest magazine cover; Alia Bhatt reacts

Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan has become the talk of the town. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa in the lead role. Released on February 11, the stellar star cast has impressed the audience with their performance. Fans are in awe of Siddhant and Deepika's chemistry in the drama. And now the cast has been featured on the Filmfare latest edition. The magazine has shared the cover picture on the social handle which was later shared by Deepika too. Alia Bhatt along with others has also dropped comments.

On the cover, Deepika is seen wearing a white colour swimsuit while Ananya is wearing off shoulder blue and white colour crop top paired with a white colour bikini. Siddhant opts for a simple shirt paired with pants and Dhairya is wearing a blue shirt with white shorts. All are posing for the camera with a smile. The Pathan actress captioned the picture as ‘Truly, Madly, Deeply’. As soon as she shared the cover, Alia Bhatt dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Gehraiyaan is a love triangle that also deals with relationship complexities. Deepika will be next seen in Pathan whose shooting will commence in Spain.

Take a look at the post here:

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will again star in another film. It is Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also starring Adarsh Gourav. In a recent interview with Mid Day Ananya Panday had revealed that the shooting will begin in March or April.

