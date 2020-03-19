Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt's photos from an awards show last year are proof that they are potential BFFs

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt's photos from during an award show sure have all of our attention and for all the right reasons. Check out the photos right here.

and are two of B-town's most loved divas and well, we definitely cannot seem to get enough of them, in terms of both, their work as well as their posts, amongst many other things. Both Alia and Deepika have been keeping busy with all the work they have ahead of them, and while it is often said that actresses cannot make for best friends, we might have proof to confirm the contrary.

Last year, during the Zee Cine Awards, both Alia and Deepika bumped into each other while they posed for photos at the red carpet and oh boy, their photos are every bit the definition of what BFFs do while getting clicks. In fact, they managed to get all these candid clicks without even having to fake them and we think that is exactly what makes them potential best friends in the future, if and only when they decide to hang out often.

On the work front, the duo have multiple films lined up ahead and in fact, Deepika has kickstarted working on her next with Shakun Batra post her release, Chhapaak. Alia, on the other hand, recently celebrated her birthday and was busy with two films, Sadak 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Meanwhile, her upcoming release with , Brahmastra, might witness another delay due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

