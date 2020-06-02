Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday pick out the perfect flicks to drive away your lockdown 5 blues

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday took to their social media handles to come up with the perfect movie selection for their fans.

It has been a while since the country was on lockdown due to the COVID 19 pandemic and recently after the MHA issued new guidelines. Certain states with a lesser number of cases have been opened up as a part of Unlock 1. However, some are still under lockdown. Amid this, and Ananya Panday have come up with the perfect film suggestions for their fans to keep themselves entertained if they are stuck at home. While Deepika has been suggesting flicks to fans throughout the lockdown, Ananya recently did the same.

Taking to their Instagram story, first Ananya came up with her flick of the day and it was none other than the 2018 coming-of-age comedy-drama Eighth Grade. Starring Elsie Fisher in the lead, the film revolves around a high school student who has anxiety issues but musters the courage to gain acceptance from her batchmates towards the end of Eighth grade. She video blogs and turns into a motivation-giver. But, ends up alienating her father who is her sole parent. Ananya suggested the flick on her Instagram story and wrote, “Please watch this.”

Also Read|Ananya Panday on working with Deepika Padukone in Shakun’s film: You don’t feel like she is overpowering you

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone too had the perfect suggestion for her fans. The Chhapaak star binged on the Ben Affleck starrer The Town and suggested her fans to “watch it now,” on her Instagram story. The film revolves around a gang of robbers who want to settle their score by robbing Fenway Park. Well, surely the two actresses have a way to keep their fans entertained amid the lockdown as well.

Here are Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday’s movie suggestions:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, both Deepika and Ananya have been staying home with their family. The two stars were gearing up for the shoot of the film with Shakun Batra when the country went into lockdown mode due to Coronavirus pandemic. The film will star Ananya, Deepika and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is produced by . Besides, Ananya and Deepika often are seen indulging in Instagram banters and their fans love the social media exchange. Their untitled film is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×