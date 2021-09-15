Deepika Padukone and her family have a common connection in their names; Can you figure it out?

Today, is one of the top actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. In her over a decade-long career, Deepika has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen, which were both commercially and critically acclaimed. But this time, it’s not her acting chops, but Deepika and her family that has our attention. It is well-known that the Padmaavat actress is extremely close with her family, and she has talked most fondly about them in shows and interviews. And today, we shall talk reveal the one commonality that all the members of the Padukone family share in their names.

Deepika Padukone’s family members have a common theme in their names. Can you make a guess yet? Well, let us tell you that the commonality in the names of Padukone family members is ‘Light’. Yes, you read that right. The name ‘Deepika’ refers to light, and similarly her father’s name ‘Prakash’ means ‘bright light’ and is derived from the Sanskrit word, ‘prakāśa’. Deepika’s mother’s name, ‘Ujjala’ refers to light, or, filing something with light. And lastly, ‘Anisha’, the name of Deepika’s younger sister means something that cuts darkness. Well, this is an interesting and unique detail, isn’t it?

Talking about Deepika’s work front, not very long ago, the actress wrapped up the shoot for Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-named upcoming film, where she will be featuring alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Apart from this, she also has Pathan where she will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter, where she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan.

