Deepika Padukone and her mad hatter crew's NEW photos prove they had a ball at Cannes 2022.

Deepika Padukone successfully wrapped up her time at Cannes 2022 with a dreamy white saree which she wore for the film festival's closing ceremony. Throughout the 10 days of the festival, Deepika, who was part of the prestigious Cannes jury, also made a splash on the red carpet with her outfit choices. Needless to say, it wasn't a one-person job to pull off all the glamorous looks that Deepika served. The actress and her team tirelessly worked through all the days to make each red carpet moment a memorable one as well as make it a lasting impression.

Right from Deepika's stylist to photographers to even her personal bodyguard, Deepika and her team pulled out all stops to make sure everything went off smoothly. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to drop a photo with her crew and it looks like one mad hatter party.

Deepika and her crew can be seen dishing out goofy poses for the camera as they try to get into the frame and snap a fun photo. The actress can be seen wearing the much talked-about green polka dot Louis Vuitton outfit which was largely contested on social media. Sharing the photo, Deepika captioned it, "A Team! (heart emoji) We missed you Mommy! You know who you are!"

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post below:

At Cannes 2022, as part of the jury, Deepika watched several films and deliberated on it with a team of at least 8 other jury members from across the globe.

