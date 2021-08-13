Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's action drama Fighter pushed to 2023, will release on THIS day

and Hrithik Roshan made a million hearts flutter when their photos on social media surfaced. The duo were announced as the lead in War director Siddharth Anand's next directorial titled Fighter. While the news was enough to make their fans go gaga, Hrithik took it a step further and dropped a few photos on social media. Deepika and Hrithik's photo sent fans into a frenzy and excitement was at an all-time high.

Filming for Fighter was set to begin this year and the action drama was slated for a release in September 2022. However, the release of Fighter has now been delayed. Viacom18 Studios today announced that the theatrical release of and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter has been pushed to 2023.

Yes, fans will have to wait a little longer as the film is slated for a Republic Day release. That means Fighter will now hit the big screen on 26 January, 2023. An ode to the valour of the Indian Air Force, the film will have Hrithik Roshan essaying the role of an ace Indian Air Force pilot. Fighter is India’s first aerial action franchise and is being bankrolled by Ajit Andhare of Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

As for Deepika Padukone, the actress' character so far has been kept under wraps. On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War which was a blockbuster at the box office. Deepika Padukone also has several films in her kitty including Pathan, an epic saga co-starring Prabhas and Shakun Batra's untitled next.

