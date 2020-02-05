Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan might team up for an Imtiaz Alia film? Here's what we know

Well, Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan fans might be in for a treat if this turns out to be true and we can't wait either. Here's what we know.

and Kartik Aaryan are definitely two actors who have all the limelight upon them and well, fans are elated about the same after all. Both of them have indulged in some fun social media banter time and again and that is exactly how they revealed that they are coming together at the Mumbai airport where we saw Kartik teach Deepika the hook step of Dheeme Dheeme from his film with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Now, ever since that time, the fans have been rooting for a film with both Kartik and Deepika together and it looks like Imtiaz Ali might be the one who makes this dream of all the fans out there come true. Yes, during an interview, when Imtiaz was asked about a film with the two of them, and while he said he has heard such rumours and there is nothing that has been spoken about just yet, but he also added that something might happen and he is hopeful about it.

And with that, we can all heave a sigh of relief because something is sure better than nothing, isn't it? Meanwhile, Kartik has been keeping busy with the promotions of upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal while Deepika will be next seen in the remake of The Intern and will co-star .

