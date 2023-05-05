Deepika Padukone and Prakash Padukone serve stylish father-daughter airport look goals this morning; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is a diva and there is no denying this fact. The actress is a busy star and is often seen walking in and out of the Mumbai airport. We bet fans love her airport looks and it is always a visual treat for them to see the pictures of her stunning looks straight from the Mumbai airport. Well, today yet again the Om Shanti Om actress was snapped at the departure gate of the Mumbai airport but this time her appearance was quite special as she was accompanied by her father Prakash Padukone. The father-daughter duo made for a stylish pair.

Deepika Padukone arrives at Mumbai airport with dad Prakash Padukone

In the video, we can see Deepika Padukone looks like a vision in an all-white casual attire. She wore a white coloured full-sleeve tee with bell sleeves which she paired with white coloured flared pants. She tied her hair in a single ponytail and wore black-coloured sunglasses. She completed her look with white coloured sneakers. Prakash Padukone on the other hand wore a light pink coloured shirt that he paired with black formal pants and shoes. The father-daughter duo looked extremely classy and we bet it is a visual treat for all their fans to spot them together.

Check it out:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Currently, Deepika is shooting for Fighter, the upcoming aerial action thriller which is helmed by the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie will mark Deepika's first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. This film will also star Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Several videos of all three stars prepping for their role in the film have been going viral on social media and we bet it is raising the excitement levels of all the fans. She is also set to make her Telugu debut with the sci-fi thriller Project K. She is sharing the screen with pan-Indian star Prabhas in the film, which is helmed by Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin.

