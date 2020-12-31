Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra agree that mom to be Anushka Sharma is a 'Stunner' in cover shoot

Soon-to-be, Anushka Sharma left the internet in awe with her latest cover shoot for a magazine. While Virat Kohli called her beautiful, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone also left heartwarming comments on Anushka's maternity cover shoot.

Actress and Cricketer Virat Kohli are all set to embrace parenthood with their first child. Ahead of the due date, Anushka released her maternity cover shoot for Vogue India just yesterday and once again almost broke the internet. And now, it seems that it has left and Jonas gushing over the soon-to-be mom, Anushka. While Anushka's Vogue India cover has created a storm on social media, it is the photos that are going viral.

Taking to the comment section on Anushka's cover photo, Deepika wrote, "STUNNING" in capital letters while Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared the sentiment. On Anushka's photo flaunting her baby bump in all motherhood's glory, Priyanka wrote, "Stunner." And well, the internet could not have agreed more with Priyanka and Deepika about Anushka's maternity cover shoot being stunning. Not just this, several other celebs like Tahira Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Vaani Kapoor, showered love on soon to be mommy.

Even husband Virat Kohli could not stop himself from calling his wife, Anushka, 'beautiful' on the Vogue India magazine cover.

Take a look at Priyanka and Deepika's comments on Anushka's shoot:

In her conversation with the magazine, Anushka revealed several things related to her experience of pregnancy amid the pandemic and more. The actress is all set to become a mom in January 2021 and Virat has now joined her after Australia's first test match to welcome their first child together. Yesterday, they were snapped heading to the clinic together. Fans of Virushka have been excited about their baby's news since they had announced that they are expecting an addition to their family.

