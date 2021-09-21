Deepika Padukone & PV Sindhu are 'burning calories' and raising temperatures together

Recently, had shared a selfie on her Instagram handle to give her fans a glimpse of her post badminton session glow. And now today, the Piku actress has dropped glimpses from another badminton session with none other than Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. The two seem to share a great bond with each other and Deepika's recent post badminton selfie also evoked a response from PV Sindhu. However, Deepika's latest post gives us a glimpse of a match between her and PV Sindhu and well, netizens surely are wondering who won.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika dropped photos and videos of a match session with PV Sindhu at a badminton court. From the looks of it, both the stars in their own fields seemed to be giving it their best while playing against each other. Sharing the photos and videos, Deepika wrote, "Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1". In one of the photos in the post, both Deepika and PV Sindhu can be seen laughing and sharing a light moment at the badminton court.

Take a look:

As soon as Deepika shared the post, fans of PV Sindhu and the actress began showering love on the two. A fan wrote, "Two Idols in one pic." Another wrote, "Wow two Power House of happiness." Another fan wrote, "Is there a biopic on the wayyy?"

A few weeks back, Deepika and Ranveer joined PV Sindhu for a dinner in the city. The photos of Deepika and PV Sindhu posing together had gone viral on social media. The two were seen twinning in white and fans could not stop gushing over their style.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has a long lineup of films including '83, Shakun Batra's untitled film with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Fighter with , Pathan with , The Intern and Nag Ashwin's untitled film with Prabhas.

Also Read|When Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu shared a hearty laugh while chatting with Prakash Padukone; SEE PHOTO