Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra?

Latest reports suggest that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reached out to former lovers Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor for Baiju Bawra.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali seems to be stirring up a storm for his next film after starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The filmmaker had announced last year that he will be helming the remake of 1952 film Baiju Bawra which starred Bharat Bhushan in the titular role opposite Meena Kumari. Now, latest reports suggest that the director has reached out to former lovers and . While names from to have been contested before, looks like SLB is keen on roping his Padmaavat actress yet again.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama talks are in process. "Ranbir and Deepika make a pair to reckon with on screen and Bhansali wants to create magic on screen with the two actors. Talks are on, however neither of the two have signed the dotted lines yet,” a source revealed to the portal.

The source added that SLB wants to shift from usual pairing of and Deepika Padukone. Speaking about the reunion, the source said, "These are all early talks, which started before the lockdown, but with the entire calendar of actors going for a toss, it would be interesting to see how things shape up. Though Ranbir and Deepika will make for a formidable pair in a Bhansali film."

SLB is expected to begin shooting for Baiju Bawra after wrapping up Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces his 'most ambitious' film titled Baiju Bawra releasing on Diwali 2021

Would you love to see Deepika and Ranbir reunite for a film? Let us know in the comments below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×