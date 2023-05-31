Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s UNSEEN BTS pics from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sets is a treat for all fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was one of those films that still remain close to every fan’s heart even today. As the Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer completes 10 years, it is indeed a special moment for the entire team. The director of the film, Ayaan Mukerji took to his Instagram handle to take us on a nostalgic ride. He shared a couple of unseen pictures with Ranbir and Deepika which we bet will take you down memory lane and you would want to watch this film right away.

Ayan Mukerji shares BTS pictures from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sets

Ayan Mukerji shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The first picture is of both the actors posing with the director. This particular picture is from the trekking scene. The next picture is from the Badtameez Dil song. We can see Ayan Mukerji in action and having some fun with his team as he splashes champagne all over. Then we have a picture of the Piku actress leaning on Ayan’s shoulder. The last one is of Ranbir carefully listening to Ayan giving him instructions for a scene.

Check it out:

Ayan Mukerji walks down memory lane as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turns 10

Ayan took to Instagram and shared a video featuring memorable moments from the film. The video will surely leave you feeling nostalgic. Along with the video, Ayan penned a long note as he expressed gratitude to his fans. In his post, he revealed that he hasn't seen the film 'fully from beginning to end' to date. Calling it his 'second child', the ace director also wrote how people still come to him and talk about YJHD and not Brahmastra.

