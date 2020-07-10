  1. Home
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the poster couple of love in a stunning piece of art by a fan; See Pic

Every Friday, Deepika Padukone showcases her fans’ talent on her social media. This week’s pick is a gorgeous piece that features her and hubby Ranveer Singh.
4489 reads Mumbai
If there is one couple in Bollywood that has always been a favourite of the fans, it is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Whenever the duo steps out together in the city, they make heads turn. Be it at events or just casually, Deepika and Ranveer always leave their fans in awe of their PDA. Often, they drop adorable photos on social media with each other and light up the internet. However, every Friday, Deepika shares a cool fan art on her social media handle and this week’s artwork features Ranveer too. 

Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped an incredible piece of artwork shared by Yamini Rameshh. The artwork featured Ranveer and Deepika. In the same, the Gully Boy star could be seen embracing his wife in an adorable manner and the logo of Deepika’s foundation could be seen in the frame. The gorgeous artwork left the Chhapaak star impressed and she picked the same to be featured on her social media handle. Deepika and Ranveer looked endearing in the stunning artwork and it left fans in awe. 

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, often when they are working out together, Deepika and Ranveer share adorable photos. Recently, on Ranveer’s birthday, Deepika dropped an unseen photo of the two on social media and wished hubby in the most adorable manner. Their PDA on social media often lights up the internet and their hilarious banter in the comments is a treat for their fans. On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in ‘83 with each other. Apart from this, Deepika has a film with Shakun Batra and Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. 

Here is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in an artwork made by a fan:

Credits :Instagram

