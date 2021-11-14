Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh headed off on a vacation to celebrate their third wedding anniversary?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved-up couples in the film industry. Well, Deepika and Ranveer have always given us all couple goals and their love is quite evident in their social media posts. The couple got married in November 2018 and are growing strong ever since. The actors are now set to celebrate their third anniversary and the latest reports suggest that Ranveer and Deepika have already left for a secret getaway ahead of their big day tomorrow.

A source close to the couple told ETimes, "Despite their, jam-packed shoot schedules, Deepika and Ranveer made it a point to take some time off and unwind together on their third marriage anniversary." Back in 2018, November 14, the power couple tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como in the presence of friends and family. It was followed by lavish receptions in Mumbai and Bangalore. On their first anniversary, the couple visited Balaji and Padmavati Temple. They also offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Talking about the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space yet again with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, where he essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika will be playing his on-screen wife Romi Dev. Apart from that, Deepika has several interesting projects lined up including ‘Fighter’, ‘Pathan’. Whereas, Ranveer has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the pipeline. Ranveer is currently hosting The Big Picture on Sony Tv.