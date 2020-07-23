Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh indulge in a ‘competitive’ game of taboo along with the latter's family

Deepika Padukone, who has been enjoying her lockdown period with Ranveer Singh, shared an interesting post from her late night gaming sessions with her in-laws.

and – the power couple of Bollywood is all about love and mushy romance. The duo, who have been happily married for over a year now, never fails to shell out major relationship goals. In fact, the COVID 19 lockdown was a treat for the DeepVeer fans as the Bajirao Mastani couple took the internet by a storm with their adorable pictures from their happy moments. Be it enjoying their favourite food, to working out together and even sharing candid pics of each other, the power couple has been doing it all.

Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing pictures of her happy moments, Deepika is once again making the headlines with her recent post on Instagram which was about her late night gaming moments with hubby Ranveer and in-laws. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress shared a picture of certain game cards of the game Taboo which happens to be a guessing game. Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, the Dil Dhadakne Do stars parents and sister Ritika was also a part of the game. Calling it a competitive game, The Chhapaak actress wrote, “TPL-Taboo Premiere League. With everyone bringing their A-Game to the TaBoo Table I must say it is getting extremely competitive! @ranveersingh @riticulousness @anjubhavnani #jugjeetsinghbhavnani.”

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s recent Instagram post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Deepika has been roped in to play the lead in the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood movie The Intern. Besides, she will also be working in Shakun Batra directorial with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and a yet to be titled project with Prabhas.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×