Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh intensely lock eyes in new PICS as they don stunning embellished outfits

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have done it yet again. The lovebirds have set social media on fire with their latest pictures. The couple walked the ramp tonight as show-stoppers for celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s show for Mijwan. While they left everyone in awe with their style, grace, and panache at the ramp, they also treated their Instagram fans to their undeniable and steaming chemistry with the new set of photos. In the pictures, both the actors can be seen channelling their inner Ram and Leela from Goliyon Ki Raasleela RamLeela, as they posed for photos. Check them out.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose in stunning embellished outfits

A few moments back, Deepika took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of photos with her hubby Ranveer. In the pictures, both the Padmaavat actors were seen looking absolutely gorgeous in their heavily embellished and embroidered Manish Malhotra outfits. Ranveer was seen dressed in a sherwani with a black and white embroidered long jacket. His hair was neatly done in a sleek ponytail. Deepika, on the other hand, looked like royalty in her golden lehenga. It also had a long cape attached to it. Her hair was styled perfectly, and the couple finished up their looks with statement jewellery.

Deepika and Ranveer struck several alluring poses for the cameras. They also intensely gazed at one another, in what looked like a picture-perfect click straight out of a movie.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Deepika and Ranveer have interesting projects lined up. The actress will soon be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, and the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand, Ranveer has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

