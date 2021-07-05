Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Net worth to future projects, here's what makes DeepVeer a power couple

Two of Bollywood's biggest superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked down the aisle in 2018. Here's a complete look at why DeepVeer continue to rule hearts as a power couple in Bollywood.

Being phenomenal actors, and carved their own niche professionally before they tied the knot and became favourite of their millions of fans across the world. However, from their individual journeys in the world of showbiz to their time together, one thing that comes across evidently is the fact that they have not only built their careers and relationship but smartly paved the way for an empire.

As it is commonly believed, a duo becomes a 'power couple' when they are perfectly in sync with each other. Likewise, in Ranveer and Deepika's journey, one can see how they have managed to grow not just individually but together. From working together to building what their fans love to call as 'DeepVeer' brand, the two superstars have successfully climbed to the top and are probably enjoying the view together now. Be it their social media fan following or net worth, here's what we think makes them a power couple in Bollywood.

1. Combined Net Worth

Considering 2020 as COVID 19 year, several projects of DeepVeer were hit by the delays due to the same professionally. However, when we travel back a year prior to 2020, according to Forbes Celebrity 100 List of 2019, Deepika Padukone ranked at the 10th spot with an estimated earning of Rs 48 Crore, whereas Ranveer Singh was at 7th spot with an estimated earning of Rs 118.2 Crore. Looking at it, right after their wedding year 2018, Deepika and Ranveer had a net worth of Rs 160.8 Crore. Their net worth also includes their luxury properties owned together and individually and the fleet of vehicles they own. Talking about Deepika, from owning a mini convertible to Maybach, the superstar loves to cruise in her luxury wheels. On the other hand, Ranveer too loves his swanky pair of wheels and owns several high-end models of cars including Aston Martin, Lamborghini Urus, Jaguar XJ L and many more.

In 2020, only Deepika's Chhapaak released in theatres and while the film received great critical acclaim, it commercially couldn't clock in numbers. On the other hand, no film of Ranveer released. However, that clearly didn't mean that he was short on projects. With several films shot and awaiting release, Ranveer is all set to emerge as box office king once again. With so much in store, their net worth together also includes their brand endorsements together. With the biggest names in their kitty, DeepVeer also did a couple of endorsements in 2020 and 2021 which added to their combined and individual worth.

2. Brand Value

Talking about the brand value of Deepika and Ranveer, individually speaking, as per Duff & Phelps India brand valuation report 2020, the Chhapaak star ranked at 5th spot in the list of the most valued celebs and her value was ascertained at USD 50.2 Million. On the other hand, Ranveer was on the 3rd spot in the same list with a brand value ascertained at USD 102.9 Million. Hence, when counted together, DeepVeer's brand valuation was USD 153.1 Million. Hence, their brand value together was above USD 150 Million. The brand value was assessed on the basis of their product endorsement portfolio and social media reach. The brands they endorse are ranging from apparel to accessories to appliances to food items to vehicles and much more. With such a huge reach, the couple surely qualifies to be at the top!

3. Future Projects- Together & Individually

One of the reasons why fans began calling Deepika and Ranveer as 'DeepVeer' was because they did 3 films together and in each of them, they managed to light the screens on fire. Not just this, while winning hearts with their spectacular acts on screen, Deepika and Ranveer ruled the box office too with their 3 films namely Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. While Ram Leela (2013) did a business of over Rs 112 Crores and was a hit, Bajirao Mastani (2015) broke records with a BO collection of over Rs 183 Crores. Padmaavat, which was released in 2018, was a blockbuster as it minted over Rs 282 Crores on domestic box office. While these are the numbers of their films together in the past, in the future, we have their biggest release '83 lined up. While Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev and Deepika will only do a cameo as Romi Dev, '83 is special as it is the first time that Deepika is co-producing a film that they both are a part of. Hence, the excitement levels for it are through the roof and whenever it hits the screens, DeepVeer's magic is bound to work again!

Individually too, Deepika and Ranveer have big bucks riding on them as they have several projects in their kitty. Talking about Ranveer, apart from '83, Ranveer has Jayeshbhai Jordaar with YRF, Cirkus with Rohit Shetty, Anniyan remake with Shankar and Takht with . Each of the projects has its own USP and fans of the actor are waiting to see him on the big screen. Ranveer also is all set to make his TV debut with The Big Picture and add another feature to his cap.

Talking about Deepika, she has a couple of films including Pathan with , Fighter with and Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan lined up ahead of her. She is also doing Nag Ashwin's pan-India film with Prabhas and working on Mahabharata based film around Draupadi with Madhu Mantena. Among other projects, she also has Shakun Batra's next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

4. Social Media Fan Following

Moving on to social media reach, for a superstar, his or her social media reach is the way they connect with their fans. When we talk about Twitter, Deepika Padukone has over 27.6 Million followers while Ranveer has over 13.8 Million. In terms of Twitter, they have a combined reach of 41.4 Million. On the other hand, on Instagram, Deepika has over 57.5 Million followers while Ranveer has over 35.4 Million followers. Combined DeepVeer Instagram reach is around 92.9 Million. What social reach does is give one the power to influence and it brings more social media endorsement. With such a huge reach on social media, clearly, we can see why they are among the most popular couples in Bollywood.

5. Her Production House, Foundation & His Music Record Label

While they have flourishing careers as actors, Deepika and Ranveer continue to foray into new fields while exploring their personal areas of interests. Deepika, who herself has battled depression, started The Live, Love Laugh Foundation in 2015 to create awareness about mental health issues and reduce the stigma around them. The work done by her foundation won the 26th Annual Crystal Award back in 2020 at the World Economic Forum. Besides the foundation, Deepika, who is deeply passionate about her film work, forayed into the world of production with her own production house named KA Productions in 2018. The first film backed by it was Chhapaak that managed to win critical acclaim and highlight the issues related to acid attack survivors in India. Now, she will be producing '83 and The Intern remake under her banner. Besides this, she also invested in a yoghurt company and a learning and community platform in 2020.

On the other hand, Ranveer teamed up with his close buddy Navzar Eranee to channel his love for upbeat, independent music and started his own record label back in 2019. The label, backed by Ranveer, looks to discover talented artists and give them a global platform. Among the names launched by the label, Kaam Bhari, SlowCheeta and Spitfire have managed to become popular.

With so much that this couple has provided to the entertainment industry and the society in general, it clearly shows that they're here for the long haul and DeepVeer fans are in for a continuous treat!

