Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh purchase huge plot in Alibaug, spotted at local registrar's office.

Deepika Padukone and seem to be the latest celebrity couple to own a piece of land in the coastal city of Alibaug. On Monday, the couple left Mumbai for Alibaug and were spotted at the local registrar's office where they reportedly registered their recent purchase. Deepika and Ranveer's photos and video went viral on social media as fans and onlookers spotted them at the office.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Deepika and Ranveer have purchased a huge plot but exact details are not yet known. The plot they have bought in the coastal hamlet houses two bungalows and a coconut and betel nut grove, the portal reported. Earlier in the day, Deepika had shared a photo of Ranveer sleeping while they were on their way to Alibaug. She had captioned it, "My morning view."

While Deepika was seen in a formal white top, Ranveer Singh wore a lavender coloured hoodie and chunky white glasses. The couple kept a low-profile at the office but several onlookers flooded the registrar's office once they got to know of DeepVeer's presence.

Take a look at the video below:

Among other Bollywood celebrities, and also own a massive property in Alibaug. The couple often host their industry friends and King Khan also celebrates his birthday's there. Earlier this year, got married in Alibaug to Natasha Dalal. The small coastal town was flooded with paparazzi for the wedding.

