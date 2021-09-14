Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh purchase huge plot in Alibaug, spotted at local registrar's office

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh purchase huge plot in Alibaug, spotted at local registrar's office.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem to be the latest celebrity couple to own a piece of land in the coastal city of Alibaug. On Monday, the couple left Mumbai for Alibaug and were spotted at the local registrar's office where they reportedly registered their recent purchase. Deepika and Ranveer's photos and video went viral on social media as fans and onlookers spotted them at the office. 

According to a report in Mid-Day, Deepika and Ranveer have purchased a huge plot but exact details are not yet known. The plot they have bought in the coastal hamlet houses two bungalows and a coconut and betel nut grove, the portal reported. Earlier in the day, Deepika had shared a photo of Ranveer sleeping while they were on their way to Alibaug. She had captioned it, "My morning view." 

While Deepika was seen in a formal white top, Ranveer Singh wore a lavender coloured hoodie and chunky white glasses. The couple kept a low-profile at the office but several onlookers flooded the registrar's office once they got to know of DeepVeer's presence. 

Take a look at the video below: 

Among other Bollywood celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also own a massive property in Alibaug. The couple often host their industry friends and King Khan also celebrates his birthday's there. Earlier this year, Varun Dhawan got married in Alibaug to Natasha Dalal. The small coastal town was flooded with paparazzi for the wedding. 

Credits: Mid-DayManav Mangalani/Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : and she still cries that she doesn't get paid well
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : baba and baby can't walk without holding hands, one might fall down cuz they are both so high
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : They splurge like this with our honest hard earned money.which one of them pay taxes properly ? Let's stop watching their movies at least in theatres .
REPLY 2 13 hours ago
Anonymous : How do you know whether they pay taxes or not?
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : They have worked hard to earn their money too. And how can you be so sure that they don't pay taxes?
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : I think this is Shobha De’s son’s property
REPLY 0 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Is another. Is very huge.
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : He has developed properties in Alibaug.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago

