Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh REACT to a hilarious video shared by Alia Bhatt featuring Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra–a movie released on September 9 this year was a massive hit at the box office. The film featured popular actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. While the film minted over Rs 400 crores on a global level, the makers of the film have decided to premiere the film now on the OTT platform, i.e. Disney Plus Hotstar. One cannot undermine that high-scale promotions of the film were not an easy task to master. And now, Ranbir Kapoor has a hilarious take on it. Taking to Instagram, the third most followed Indian actress on Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a hilarious video on Wednesday, wherein we saw Ranbir talking to someone over the phone.

"Nahi bhai hogaya (No, brother, it's over). I'm done. I'm done with Brahmastra promotions, I'm done with Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is coming on Disney+ Hostar, which means what? Promotions, more promotions, and more promotions?," Ranbir said leaving netizens laughing out loud. Ranbir added, “Itna toh Alia ne film mein 'Shiva, Shiva' nahi bola hoga. Khud dance karke bhoot ban chuka hun main. Alia ki awaaz baith chuki hai har event pe Kesariya gaate gaate. 150 drone uda diya, 250 laddoo baath diye. Ab kya karun? Sab ke ghar jau, personally sabko bolu 'devi aur sajjano humari film Brahmastra Disney+ Hostar pe arahi hai, please dekhiye, please dekhiye. (Not even Alia has said 'Shiva, Shiva' so many times in the film. I've become a ghost by dancing so much. Alia has lost her voice by singing Kesariya at every event. We have flown 150 drones and distributed 250 sweets. What should I do now? Go to everyone's home, personally ask them 'ladies and gentlemen our film Brahmastra is coming on Disney+ Hostar, please watch it')." Instagram reactions to the video shared by Alia Bhatt This video has taken the internet by storm. Several high-profile celebrities have reacted to it. And now, popular Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have reacted to the video. While Ranveer Singh dropped a bunch of laughing-out-loud emojis, Deepika dropped a grinning face with a sweat emoji. More than a decade ago, Ranbir Kapoor was dating Deepika Padukone. Later they parted ways and Deepika married actor Ranveer Singh and Ranbir married actor Alia Bhatt. All these four actors combined together are the topmost paid actors in B-Town as of date.