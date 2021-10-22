Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the running to own IPL team? Partnership with Manchester United likely,

There has been ample buzz about two more teams joining the Indian Premier League in 2022 and looks like these teams will bring along with it a whole lot of glam quotient. According to a latest report in Outlook India, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are bidding for one team and they are most likely to partner with English Premier League giants Manchester United.

Both Manchester United as well as Deepika and Ranveer have expressed their interest in owning an IPL team. Other bidders include the Adani Group, RP-Sanjeev Goenka Groups, pharma companies like Torrent Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma. Apart from these, a Singapore-based private equity firm, US-based venture capitalists, Naveen Jindal (Jindal Power and Steel) and entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala are also keen on dipping their feet in the world's most popular and lucrative cricket league.

A top official told Outlook India that there's no one favourite and there are some serious bidders willing to splurge on the two new T20 teams. A source added, "The BCCI is not keen to give the rights to an off-shore company and will prefer Indian buyers but power equations can change the script dramatically."

As per the report, the bidding process will be a closed one and an elimination round will be held first. In this round, the bids will be 'technically' verified as per BCCI rules. If those interested are in the clear, the bids will then be opened and the highest bidders will be awarded the teams.

Outlook India revealed that the results are expected to be declared on 25 October in Dubai, a day after the hotly-contested India vs Pakistan T20 match.

Well, we'll have to wait and see if Deepika and Ranveer manage to score a six!

