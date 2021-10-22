Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the running to own IPL team? Partnership with Manchester United likely

Updated on Oct 22, 2021 10:50 AM IST  |  85.1K
   
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the running to own IPL team? Partnership with Manchester United likely
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the running to own IPL team? Partnership with Manchester United likely,
Advertisement

There has been ample buzz about two more teams joining the Indian Premier League in 2022 and looks like these teams will bring along with it a whole lot of glam quotient. According to a latest report in Outlook India, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are bidding for one team and they are most likely to partner with English Premier League giants Manchester United. 

Both Manchester United as well as Deepika and Ranveer have expressed their interest in owning an IPL team. Other bidders include the Adani Group, RP-Sanjeev Goenka Groups, pharma companies like Torrent Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma. Apart from these, a Singapore-based private equity firm, US-based venture capitalists, Naveen Jindal (Jindal Power and Steel) and entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala are also keen on dipping their feet in the world's most popular and lucrative cricket league.

A top official told Outlook India that there's no one favourite and there are some serious bidders willing to splurge on the two new T20 teams. A source added, "The BCCI is not keen to give the rights to an off-shore company and will prefer Indian buyers but power equations can change the script dramatically." 

As per the report, the bidding process will be a closed one and an elimination round will be held first. In this round, the bids will be 'technically' verified as per BCCI rules. If those interested are in the clear, the bids will then be opened and the highest bidders will be awarded the teams. 

Outlook India revealed that the results are expected to be declared on 25 October in Dubai, a day after the hotly-contested India vs Pakistan T20 match. 

Well, we'll have to wait and see if Deepika and Ranveer manage to score a six! 

ALSO READ: The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh reveals he fasts for Deepika Padukone on Karwa Chauth

Advertisement

Credits: Outlook IndiaGetty Images


Comments
Anonymous : When love, understanding, balance go hand in hand, nothing becomes impossible. Achievements become a pleasure just like the Deepveer family itself.
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : And step by step this dream couple, strong and united achieves beautiful things, valuable acquisitions. Congratulations Deepika and Ranveer!
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Another blockbuster of The brand Deepveer?
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Magic team.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Another Best decision. Rs&Dp!
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Two beautiful minds, Deepveer.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Special team DEEPVEER!
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : The Best couple Deepika with Ranveer.
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Nice job Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone!
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Very well Deepveer.
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Amazing think. Deepveer.
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Wonderful work. Love for Deepika with Ranveer.
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : All The Best. Dp & Rs.
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepveer forever.
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Great job.
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Yes, my beautiful Queen of hearts with King of love Dp and Rs.
REPLY 2 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Very good deepika with Ranveer.
REPLY 2 8 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All