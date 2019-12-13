Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s PDA is very cute on social media says Dabangg 3 star Sonakshi Sinha

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh often engage in PDA on social media. It seems apart from the fans, it has left Dabangg 3 star Sonakshi Sinha also very impressed. Here’s how.

Among the popular Bollywood couples, if there is one star duo who are loved for their adorable PDA on social media, it is and . From commenting on each other’s posts with love-filled notes to sharing cute memes on each other, Deepika and Ranveer’s PDA has painted social media red. Often their fans find their PDA endearing and it isn’t just fans who adore it. Even some of the Bollywood stars love it. One of them is Dabangg 3 star, .

In a recent interview with Times Now, Sonakshi was asked for her opinion on celebs and couples indulging in PDA on social media. To this, the Dabangg 3 star mentioned that she finds it cute and endearing. When further quizzed to name a celebrity couple she finds most adorable on social media, Sonakshi mentioned that she finds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s PDA the cutest. Well, the Dabangg 3 star also drops sweet comments on their adorable photos and that somehow validates her love for DeepVeer.

On being asked her opinion on PDA, Sonakshi said, “I think it's cute. I think Ranveer and Deepika are very cute on social media.” Well, Deepika and Ranveer don’t just indulge in PDA on social media, but also promote each other’s work on the same. Recently when Deepika shared posters of Chhapaak, Ranveer also shared them on his handle. Meanwhile, Sonakshi is gearing up for the release of her next film, Dabangg 3 with . In the same, Sonakshi will return as Rajjo opposite Salman who will be seen as Chulbul Pandey. Dabangg 3 will also introduce Saiee Manjrekar in Bollywood. Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

