Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh strike the perfect pose in these UNSEEN pictures from their vacation

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fans and fan clubs kept a keen eye out for photos of the couple during their recent vacation. Check it out below.

and recently went on a vacation and while fans would have loved to see some pictures of the couple enjoying the sun and sand, the actress did give some glimpses just in an extremely aesthetic manner. Turns out, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer's fans and fan clubs made sure to keep an eye out for photos and they probably did a great job at it. We recently stumbled upon the couple's photos from the airport where the two struck a rather perfect pose.

Popularly known as DeepVeer, the power couple were spotted at the airport and obliged for pictures with fans. In one of the pictures, we can see Deepika and Ranveer clicking a selfie with a ground staff member and can we say, their style seems on point. The caption of the photo reads, "Ranveer and Deepika with a Airport staff member when they arrived in the Maldives for their vacation (7th Feb 2020) #deepveer." While the couple had not revealed their holiday destination, multiple media reports had stated that Deepveer were vacationing in Sri Lanka.

While this was their arrival photo, another set of photos show the couple on their way back to the airport. They were naturally spotted by fans and a female fan even managed to get a selfie. Check out all of Deepika and Ranveer's photos from their much-needed vacation:

Ranveer and Deepika with a Airport staff member when they arrived in the Maldives for their vacation (7th Feb 2020) #deepveer pic.twitter.com/oVDAEsupJ4 — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) February 13, 2020

Missed Deepika's aesthetic pictures from her vacation. Check out some of them below:

