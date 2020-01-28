Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stun in this BTS snap from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela; Check it out

Heres a BTS snap of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. Check it out:

and 's film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela became the center of buzz when it hit the screens in 2013. First, for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's incredible direction and secondly, for Ranveer and Deepika's sizzling chemistry. The two actors shared the screen together for the first time in the romantic saga. Interestingly, the cupid struck his love arrows at Ranveer and Deepika on the sets of the film itself and the duo lost their heart to each other.

The spark between the two actors is clearly evident in the film. Their onscreen chemistry narrates their romance. A few weeks ago, a BTS photo of Ranveer gazing at Deepika on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela went viral on the internet. Giving yet another reason to call him the ultimate boyfriend/husband, Ranveer left the fans gushing with that photograph. It is true that Ranveer and Deepika can't keep their eyes off each other on sets. However, the two are one of the most skilled and focussed performers. Recently, another BTS picture from the sets of the same film surfaced on the internet and it is making fans sweep off their feet.

Deepika is seen touching up her makeup before a shot while Ranveer strikes a pose and practices for his next scene. The BTS picture shows what all went in to create that magic on the big screen. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela released 7 years ago. The film follows the story of Ram and Leela belonging to two different cults. The historic rivalry between their families separates them with both of them landing into places where they don't belong. The two take up charge of family duties and show backdoor to their love. The story has a tragic end with Ram and Leela choosing to give up their lives rather than giving in to the hostile culture they're being made to follow.

