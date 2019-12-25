Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twin in red on Christmas and wish their fans; See Pic

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a perfect pair as they treated their fans with their beautiful picture on the occasion of Christmas.

and is the power couple of the Bollywood and there’s no denial to it. The two are die hard romantics and are totally smitten by each other. This much in love couple, who is often busy with their professional commitments, is known to make the most of their time together and has given serious relationship goals to the millennials. In fact, Ranveer and Deepika’s social media PDA also make our hearts drool and we can’t get enough of their adorable chemistry.

And while the fans love to watch this oh-so-perfect couple in one frame, Mr & Mrs Singh treated the fans with a special picture of themselves on the occasion of Christmas. In the picture, Ranveer and Deepika were seen twinning in red as they posed in front of a Christmas tree. The Bajirao Mastani couple was seen gazing into each other’s life and the smile on their face spoke volumes about their love for each other. Deepika captioned the picture as, “Merry Christmas from us!”

Take a look at Ranveer and Deepika’s adorable picture on Christmas:

To note, Bollywood’s IT couple has been happily married for a year now. The two, who had last worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, will soon be sharing the screen space for the first time after their marriage in Kabir Khan’s ’83. While Ranveer will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev in the movie, Deepika will be seen as Kapil’s wife Romi. Besides, there are reports that this stunning couple will also be making an appearance in and ’s much talked about movie Brahmastra. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.

Credits :Instagram

Read More