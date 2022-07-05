Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twin in white at San Francisco airport; See Photo

Taking a break from their hectic work schedule, lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are touring in the US on their holiday. The couple were in San Jose, California, where they attended an NRI convention and even Shankar Mahadevan's concert with their family members. Thanks to social media and 'Deepveer's' fans, we got our hands on several photos and videos that surfaced on social media.

On Tuesday, we got our hands on another picture of the lovebirds as they were snapped by a fan at San Francisco airport. As the fan stood in center of Deepika and Ranveer, the 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor snapped the selfie. Apart from the concert and convention, Ranveer and Deepika were also spotted at a popular Japanese eatery as they snapped a selfie with their fans.

The couple are loved and adored by fans all across the globe and these sightings are only further proof. Check out Deepika and Ranveer's twinning airport look below:

At the convention in San Jose, Ranveer floored the audience as well as wife Deepika with his fluent Konkani. In the video, Ranveer can be heard saying, "Dev Bare Karu (May God bless you)," as well as "I'm really happy" in Konkani. In another video, the actor can also be seen bringing up a shawl for his wifey on stage. Click the link below to check it out.

