Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's adorable on set moment is too cute to miss; Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently in quarantine and are setting their social media on fire with every post. Check out their unseen clip below.

and are Bollywood's true blue lovebirds. The actors set the Internet on fire with a simple photo or a comment. Their fan clubs are many and the couple are often setting social media goals for their millions of millennial fans. With all of us in quarantine, the couple are also spending more time than ever and this has resulted in the actors sharing some adorable moments on Instagram. Trust's Deepveer fan clubs to go above and beyond their Instagram pictures and they often come up with interesting unseen photos.

We came across one such photo from a die-hard fan of Deepika and Ranveer and it is all things fun. However, it is not a photo, neither a video. But instead a GIF of the two stars sharing an adorable moment from the sets of their film. While we guess it is while shooting Ramleela, you can shoot your guesses in the comments below. In the clip, the couple can be seen with scripts in their hand, before Ranveer goes to hug his wifey.

Check out Deepika and Ranveer's adorable clip below:

I love this couple with all of my heart. They define goals for me and I’m glad we aren’t doing fed with content every week because when it comes, the feeling is incomparable#DeepVeer pic.twitter.com/q1McsvIihd — Harshita (@DP_stan) December 25, 2019

Ranveer and Deepika are currently in quarantine and are setting their social media on fire with every post. The couple are making sure to make the most of their time by working out together and indulging in some chocolate treats. Fans are keeping an eye out for any and every update.

