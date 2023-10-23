Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone hold hands as make an exit out of Mumbai airport: WATCH

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest names in Bollywood and has starred in several successful films across genres. This is the reason why she is always surrounded by paps all the time. Recently, the Padmaavat actress was spotted with her younger sister and golfer Anisha Padukone as they exited out of Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone was spotted with her sister Anisha Padukone

Recently, Deepika Padukone was spotted with her younger sister Anisha Padukone as they left Mumbai airport. The two gave strong sister goals as they moved while holding each other's hands. The duo aced their casuals which was accompanied by their bags. Deepika, who was also wearing dark sunglasses, also stopped and posed with fans for selfies before going inside her vehicle.

Check out the video!

Deepika Padukone was recently in Bengaluru

During the weekend, the actress was spotted in her hometown of Bengaluru. She was spotted smiling at the city's popular Rameshwaram Cafe. The Fighter actress had donned a beautiful black t-shirt and blue jeans, along with black shades. Previously, she had attended a private and lavish party held in Bandra, Mumbai. It was attended by several big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, etc.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika was last seen in a special appearance in Atlee's Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. Her previous release, also with SRK, was Pathaan. The action thriller ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing films of this year. She is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film will be released theatrically on January 25, next year. Apart from that she will also star in the bilingual science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Recently, her first look as Shakti Shetty from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again was unveiled. Deepika is also doing the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

