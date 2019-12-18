Deepika Padukone and team cancel Chhapaak promotions in Delhi, say 'it will be insensitive on our part'

Deepika Padukone and team Chhapaak have decided to cancel the promotions of the film in the capital owing to the unrest.

is gearing up for her next film with Vikrant Massey, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is slated for a release on January 10, 2020, and narrates the real life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The actress has kickstarted the promotions for the film, however, Deepika and team have decided to cancel the Delhi leg of promotions owing to the violence and ongoing unrest in the capital.

At an event Deepika attended along with Meghna, the two informed about cancelling the promotions. At the event, their statement stated, "We believe that it will be insensitive on our part to promote our film at a time when the nation and the city is going through an emotional upheaval and unrest. We pray for peace and harmony and regret the inconvenience caused by our absence but we hope you will understand."

(ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor's dad Rishi Kapoor for an upcoming movie? Find Out)

Protests are going on in various parts of Delhi owing to the Citizenship Amendment Act. On Sunday, things turned violent and everyone stood in solidarity of the students at Jamia Milia Islamia University and AMU. On Tuesday, the protests in Seelampur turned violent. Deepika was supposed to promote the film in the capital today, however, the event was called off.

Credits :Aaj Tak

Read More