Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal's movie recommendations for the weekend are all ‘Classics’

Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal took to social media to drop weekend movie suggestions for fans and we have to say, the two stars picked some really interesting flicks.

Over the past few months, the country was in a lockdown due to the spread of COVID 19. Due to the same, actors too were spending time at home as shoots were stalled and a complete shutdown was enforced. Since then, Actress and actor Vicky Kaushal have been spending time with their respective families in Mumbai. However, an activity that Deepika and Vicky both have been upto amid the lockdown is watching series and films and recommending to fans.

Speaking of this, recently, Deepika took to her Instagram story to share her flick of the day suggestion with fans. The actress shared the poster of the film and urged fans to watch it out. The film that Deepika picked was Something’s Gotta Give starring Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson in the lead. The film is a love story between Diane and Jack’s characters and is a classic romantic tale that one can binge on over the weekend.

Also Read|Vicky Kaushal has your weekend movie plans sorted as he comes up with the perfect suggestion

On the other hand, Vicky too came up with a ‘classic’ suggestion for his fans. The Uri star shared the poster of Steven Speilberg’s 1993 directorial, Jurassic Park and left everyone in awe of his pick. The film was one of the biggest successes in Hollywood and remains everyone’s favourite till date. Vicky shared the suggestion on his Instagram story and wrote, “classic Spielberg Night.”

Here are Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal’s suggestions:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra’s film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is helmed by Shakun and produced by . It is slated to release on February 12, 2021. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Shaheeh Udham Singh biopic. The film is slated to release on January 15, 2021. Apart from this, he also has Karan Johar’s Takht with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×