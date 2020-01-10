Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak becomes prey to piracy hours within release; LEAKED online

After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior being leaked online, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak gets leaked too.

Piracy has lead to movies being leaked on the very first day of its release, thereby affecting the sales of the films during the initial days. In recent times, many films have fallen prey to piracy, and and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak, happens to be one of them. Chhapaak has been leaked by piracy website Tamilrockers, receiving a fate similar to that of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie narrates the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and released just today (January 10, 2020).

Chhapaak has received rave reviews online, and everyone has in fact, praised Deepika for portraying the role she has taken to. The actress, in her interviews, got talking about the entire process of taking on the character of Laxmi, understanding the journey and difficulties she has had to undergo, and she has gotten emotional about the same on multiple occasions. Deepika has cited this film as one that is the closest to her heart, and in fact, one she will cherish for a lifetime.

Deepika has also been in the news recently for her visit to JNU campus as she stood in solidarity with the students after the masked mobs attacked students, professors, and other members in college. While some stand in support of her, some are strongly against this stance of hers,

