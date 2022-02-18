Deepika Padukone in animal print maxi dress is forcing us to 'Stop & Stare' as she promotes Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone has stunned everyone with her style game yet again, as she promoted her newly released film Gehraiyaan in the city today. Deepika has emerged to be one of the top and highest-paid actresses in the Hindi film industry. In her over a decade-long career, she has delivered several memorable and note-worthy performances on the screen, thus proving her acting mettle time and again. Apart from her acts in films, Deepika has also impressed fans with her sense of fashion, and she gave a glimpse of the same as she promoted Gehraiyaan this evening.

A few moments back, Deepika was snapped by the paparazzi at Four Seasons Hotel, in the Worli neighbourhood in Mumbai. The actress was seen opting for an animal print dress for the event. Needless to say, the actress carried off the full-sleeved, front-slit, black and white maxi dress with unmatched confidence and grace. Deepika paired the dress with knee-high boots, which accentuated her look even further. She opted for a glam makeup look, and her hair was styled in a messy high ponytail. The Padmaavat actress wrapped up the look with a pair of golden dangling earrings.

Deepika smiled and posed for pictures as the paps clicked her from a distance.

Take a look:

Talking about Gehraiyaan, the Shakun Batra directorial released digitally on the 11th of February. The film features Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film on the complexities of human relationships has received a mixed response from the audience, however, it has been the talk of the town ever since its release.

