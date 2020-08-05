Deepika Padukone, Anisha Padukone and Neha Dhupia can't stop smiling as they pose in this THROWBACK photo

Deepika Padukone, Anisha Padukone and Neha Dhupia could not stop smiling when the siblings arrived as guests for Neha Dhupia's chat show.

is one of the most famous stars in Bollywood and has been quite an avid social media user amid this COVID-19 lockdown. She has kept her fans and followers updated with her daily routine. Apart from being well-known about her acting, the actress is also known for her choice of roles and is a delight to watch. The actress is also known for maintaining relationships be it onscreen or offscreen. In this throwback post, we can see Deepika Padukone, her sister Anisha Padukone and Neha Dhupia in all smiles.

This picture dates back to when Deepika and her sister Anisha were guests on BFFs with Vogue that was hosted by Neha Dhupia. During their appearance, the Padukone sisters were candid and they made interesting revelations about each other. This was when Deepika revealed that she did not get engaged to in the Maldives and put those rumors to rest. And a few months later, the couple got married and have been living happily ever since.

Here is the throwback photo:

On a more professional note, Deepika will next be seen in the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern. She will also be seen in '83 starring alongside Ranveer Singh that is directed by Kabir Khan. The forthcoming sports film will see Ranveer starring as Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife Romi Bhatia. On a personal front, Deepika has been spending time during the lockdown with Ranveer Singh.

