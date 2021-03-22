From Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma to John Abraham: Actors who stepped into the industry as models

Here we have listed the names of the actors who had started their career as models and later, made it big in Bollywood.

Stepping into Bollywood is like a dream come true for many and when it comes to talent, the Hindi film industry has always managed to bring the best out of people. Bollywood has harboured many new talents. However, it hasn’t always been kind when it comes to rank outsiders. Many struggling actors have given up on their dreams while several others like Amitabh Bachchan, have come a long way. The industry helps people to achieve their dreams but the struggle to reach the top is a tad too difficult.

However, the path becomes a little easier if one comes from the modelling industry. Many successful Bollywood actors have started their careers as models. After setting the ramp on fire and posing in front of a different kind of lens, they have sizzled the silver screen and managed to make a mark in the industry. They have wooed the audience with their good looks and beautiful physique and now the sky is the limit for them. Let’s check out the names of the Bollywood actors who stepped into the industry as models.

Deepika, who is known for films like Om Shanti Om and Cocktail among others, was a successful model too. She won the Model of the Year at Kingfisher Fashion Awards and was signed by international brands. In 2006, the actress had even featured for the Kingfisher’s Swimsuit Calendar.

Before stepping into the world of acting, Anushka Sharma, who has recently embraced motherhood, had started her career as a model too. In Mumbai, she had pursued her career in modelling and later, she was roped in for a lead role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

John Abraham

John Abraham, who is recently enjoying the success of his latest release Mumbai Saga, was one of the most well-known faces in the modelling industry before entering into the world of acting. In 1999, he won the Gladrags Manhunt and since then there was no looking for him.

Jonas

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a rage in the modelling industry. Before joining the film industry, she won the Miss World pageant in 2000. Later, she not only made a mark in Bollywood but also in Hollywood with her brilliant performances.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2001 film Pyar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, was quite a name in the modelling circuit. He was a supermodel just like John Abraham.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen was the queen of the modelling industry. But, her versatility was also evident in the film industry. Her million-dollar smile has won millions of hearts till date. Sushmita is an inspiration to many. She became the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe pageant in 1994 and the rest is history!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered to be one of the embodiments of beauty, worldwide. Just like her acting career, she had a successful modelling career too. Aishwarya won the Miss World pageant in 1994. The gorgeous actress was featured in the American edition of Vogue.

Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra, who made his acting debut with ’s hit film Student of the Year, started modelling at the age of 18. He had also worked as an assistant filmmaker for Karan Johar’s Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Bipasha Basu

The Bengali beauty was a successful international supermodel. She won the Ford Supermodel Contest in 1999. She left an indelible mark in the film industry too.

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta’s career as a model was very successful. She won the Gladrags Megamodel in 1995, the Miss Intercontinental Pageant in 1997 and the Miss Universe pageant in 2000.

