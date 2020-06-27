Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma or Kangana Ranaut; Whose airport look did you love the most? COMMENT

The bollywood divas always slay their outfits like boss ladies. Pick your favourite one among Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut's airport looks and let us know in the comments section.

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed across the country, everyone’s lives have come to a standstill and there is no denying this fact. The usual hustle and bustle of the Bollywood film industry have also come to a complete halt with no shootings or productions right from the month of March. However, the good news is that the shooting schedules will now resume as a part of ‘Unlock phase 1’ as the government authorities have already granted permission for the same.

In the midst of all this, ardent fans as well as the paparazzi themselves must be missing the time when they used to spot and click their favourite celebs coming out of their sets, homes, or airports. When it comes to slaying the airport look, no one can match the style and perfection of our beloved Bollywood divas. We can take examples of , , and here. We have picked up a few airport looks of the three actresses which are listed below.

Deepika Padukone never fails to grab attention whenever she steps out and the picture attached below is proof. The actress slays her airport look like no other while donning a monochrome jumpsuit with a belt clinched to her waist and multiple fancy pockets. Moreover, her black heavy-duty boots and dark-rimmed glasses further add weightage to the entire getup. We cannot help but notice the multilayered golden chains sported by the actress which acts as an icing on the cake.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s picture below:

Anushka Sharma is the perfect slay queen and multiple instances prove the same. The actress grabs attention as she steps foot on the airport while donning this amazing chic outfit. She is seen wearing a light brown jacket with multiple buttons and dramatic shoulders teamed up with a white t-shirt and a pair of jet black trousers. Anushka completes her look by teaming up her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and cool black shades.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s picture below:

Kangana Ranaut is the ultimate boss lady of Bollywood when it comes to slaying outfits with perfection. In the picture attached below, the actress is seen wearing a long striped skin-coloured coat teamed up with a high neck cardigan and a pair of matching trousers. She teams up her outfit with a pair of light brown boots that further grab our attention here. The actress opts for a contrasting look here as she flaunts a pair of framed transparent glasses. She is also seen carrying a black handbag that further adds weightage to her entire look.

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s picture below:

There is no denying this fact that the three actresses have perfectly nailed their airport looks in the pictures attached above. However, we would like to know your opinion about the same. Do let us know in the comments section regarding which Bollywood diva’s airport look among Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, or Kangana Ranaut did you love the most.

