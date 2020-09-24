  1. Home
Deepika Padukone arrives in Mumbai with Ranveer Singh; To appear before NCB on September 26 in drugs case

As Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the NCB in the drugs case, she has arrived in Mumbai and was accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh.
33483 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 10:06 pm
As the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the drugs nexus angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, several A-lister Bollywood celebs have come on its radar. In fact, it has summoned four actresses in the case including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Interestingly, Deepika name in the case has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs because of her popularity and sheer stature of being one of the most loved faces in the country.

And while all eyes have been on Deepika, as per a recent update, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela actress has reached Mumbai. She was accompanied by husband Ranveer Singh. To note, Ranveer-Deepika had taken a charter flight from Goa after received the summon by NCB in the drugs case. According to media reports, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress will be appearing before the NCB for questioning on September 26. On the other hand, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash also was summoned for interrogation after the agency got hold of chats between the actress and her about 'hash, weed and maal'. However, reportedly, Karishma has sought an exemption from the probe citing ill health as a reason.

According to a report published in Republic World, Deepika is likely to be questioned with manager Karishma. The media reports also suggested that her interrogation will be taped and she is likely to write down her answers. Apart from Deepika, Sara and Shraddha will also be appearing before the NCB on September 26. It is also reported that the Mumbai police is expected to deploy extra security for her visit to the NCB office. Meanwhile, Simone Khambatta had also appeared before the agency for questioning earlier today and was probed for a few hours.

