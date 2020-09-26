As Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB office for questioning, 'Stand with Deepika' trends on Twitter

Deepika Padukone was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the Bollywood drug nexus probe. However, as the actress reached the NCB office, 'Stand with Deepika' started to trend on Twitter.

Actress has been under the Narcotics Control Bureau's lens and was summoned for questioning regarding alleged drug chats on September 26. The actress appeared this morning before the NCB team where she was supposed to be probed about her interaction with Karishma Prakash, her manager, about chats from 2017. Allegedly, the chats between Deepika and her manager back in 2017 were about drugs. As soon as Deepika arrived at the NCB office, Twitterati began to trend, "Stand With Deepika" on Twitter.

Several Twitter users took to their handles and shared tweets as they expressed their opinions on her summoning by the NCB. The actress had arrived back in Mumbai from Goa on Thursday night with husband . Reportedly, Deepika's name came to light when certain chats between her manager and her about 'weed, hash and maal' were accessed by Times Now and the agency. Reportedly, Deepika had confirmed to NCB that she will be arriving for the probe on Saturday morning.

Amid this, several social media users shared tweets about Deepika under the trend "Stand with Deepika." A user wrote, "We are with you and we will always be with you .. chahe jo bhi ho #StandWithDeepika." Another user shared a tweet and wrote, "She is inspiration for many young girls....We stand with Deepika #StandWithDeepika."

Take a look at the tweets for Deepika Padukone:

She is inspiration for many young girls....We stand with Deepika #StandWithDeepika — IMRAN (@ImranAn51349755) September 22, 2020

Remember #DeepikaPadukone supported us now it our turn to support her #StandWithDeepika pic.twitter.com/tD87jticAw — Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) September 22, 2020

I love how fierce and powerful she looks and those eyes #StandWithDeepika pic.twitter.com/3vJC6SzVgQ — Jenni (@glittery_crazen) September 26, 2020

#StandWithDeepika

It reminds me she said everything fallen into place as if God was behind us during padmavati time

I don't want to nazar lagao this

But I'll take it as a sign pic.twitter.com/EI4gk0ihH8 — Uffteriadaa (@Beelzebubluce) September 26, 2020

Always with Deepika Padukone #StandWithDeepika — Chirag Sheth (@ChiragS21) September 22, 2020

Definitely #StandWithDeepika - pathetic country hounding people as if drug use by some is a bigger problem than brazenly destroying the constitution and democracy. The real criminals are strutting around like bloody peacocks. — That squirrel (@anjusabu) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress is currently being questioned by a 5-member team of NCB officials that is being headed by Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, as reported by Times Now. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and also were called for questioning regarding the drug nexus. This week, the NCB has probed Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi, filmmaker Madhu Mantena, KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar regarding the alleged drug nexus chats.

