Deepika Padukone asks fans to guess her yoga pose in new post; Alia Bhatt's right answer grabs attention

Actress Deepika Padukone is often seen sharing quirky posts on social media. On Wednesday, Deepika was seen marking International Yoga Day with her yoga instructor at the gym. She is one of the fittest actresses and is often seen dishing out major fitness goals on Instagram. Deepika decided to treat fans with her picture from her yoga session. She shared the picture and asked her fans to guess the asana. Interestingly, her good friend and actress Alia Bhatt too guessed it and her comment grabbed all the attention.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Deepika Padukone's yoga picture

Deepika took to her handle and shared a picture of herself while acing her asana. She wore a black sports bra and matching pants with her hair tied up in a clean bun. Along with the picture, she wrote, "How many of you know what this asana is called? #worldyogaday." In no time, she received several comments. But it was Alia's comment that gained everyone's attention. She wrote, "Puppy pose." Have a look:

Netizens were seen reacting to Alia's comment. A user replied, "bestie behavior." Another user wrote, "hahaha so true." Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah also reacted to Deepika's picture as he wrote, "Nice wall paper." Freddy Daruwala commented, "Looking for a lost earring under the cupboard pose!!" Her fans were also seen guessing it right like Alia.

Alia and Deepika share a good bond and they are often seen indulging in cute banter on social media. The duo even appeared together on Karan Johar's chat show in 2018 and talked about their friendship.

Work front

Deepika was last seen in Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film went on to become a massive hit at the box office. Next, Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin's Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

