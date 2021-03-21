Deepika Padukone asks 'how much mango is too much mango' as she enters summers in a stylish all green look.

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone dropped a super stylish look and seems to be dishing out some fashion cues for the millennials.

Deepika Padukone is a stylish diva and there are no two ways about it! The actress amps up the style quotient even with her most basic looks and gives millennials several style cues. On Sunday, the actress seemed to be doing just that as she took to Instagram to drop a super stylish look. In the photo, the actress played with different shades of green and dished out summer vibes.

How you ask? Well, it was Deepika's caption that got us thinking about the best part of summer season -- Mangoes. In the stunning photo, Deepika can be seen rocking a pair of green leather pants, green and white sneakers and a light green top with an equally stunning back detail.

Sharing the picture, Deepika captioned it, "“Me running away from Alphonso Mangoes...” OR am I...!?" While we wonder what the answer to that could be, Deepika dropped another question in the comments section. She wrote, "By the way... how much mango is too much mango?" Well Deepika, as mango lovers we wonder too.

Check out the actress' latest photo below:

Deepika and Ranveer seem to be on a photo sharing spree. Earlier on Sunday, Ranveer took to the gram to share a series of his happy photos from the cricket field. Sporting an all black look, Ranveer undoubtedly looked dapper even without trying too hard.

What are your thoughts on Deepika's summer look? Let us know in the comments below.

